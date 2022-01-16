All Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 community vaccination clinics will be closed on Monday due to the snow.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Ottawa, with 25 to 40 cm of snow expected.

In a statement, Ottawa Public Health says due to the anticipated "significant snowfall event" and to ensure the safety of residents, all COVID-19 community vaccine clinics will be temporarily closed.

"Those with appointments are being contacted directly," said OPH on Twitter.

Clinics are expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Ottawa's community vaccination clinics are located at:

EY Centre

Nepean Sportsplex Curling Rink

Nepean Sportsplex – Halls A &B

Former St. Patrick's Intermediate School

Rideauview Community Centre

University of Ottawa Minto Sportsplex

JH Putman School

Eva James Memorial Centre

Orleans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA