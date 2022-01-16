Advertisement
Ottawa's COVID-19 community vaccination clinics closed on Monday due to the snow
Health-care worker Thi Nguyen administers Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
All Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 community vaccination clinics will be closed on Monday due to the snow.
A winter storm warning is in effect for Ottawa, with 25 to 40 cm of snow expected.
In a statement, Ottawa Public Health says due to the anticipated "significant snowfall event" and to ensure the safety of residents, all COVID-19 community vaccine clinics will be temporarily closed.
"Those with appointments are being contacted directly," said OPH on Twitter.
Clinics are expected to reopen on Tuesday.
Ottawa's community vaccination clinics are located at:
- EY Centre
- Nepean Sportsplex Curling Rink
- Nepean Sportsplex – Halls A &B
- Former St. Patrick's Intermediate School
- Rideauview Community Centre
- University of Ottawa Minto Sportsplex
- JH Putman School
- Eva James Memorial Centre
- Orleans Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA