OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s first COVID-19 community assessment centre will be located at Brewer Arena near Carleton University.

Ottawa Public Health announced the first centre will be set up at the arena at 151 Brewer Way, off Bronson Avenue.

The site is not currently open, and details on when it will open have not been announced.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said on Wednesday that the community assessment centres are designed to “increase capacity for testing for the virus outside of hospitals."

COVID-19 UPDATE: Brewer Arena will be the location of the 1st #COVID19 Community Assessment Centre



Note: the site is NOT CURRENTLY OPEN. The focus is on getting it operational as soon as possible. More details to follow. Media availability will be offered once the site is ready pic.twitter.com/K6TtplPOCY — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) March 12, 2020

This is a developing story. More details to come.