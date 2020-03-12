OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s first COVID-19 community assessment centre will be located at Brewer Arena near Carleton University.

Ottawa Public Health announced the first centre will be set up at the arena at 151 Brewer Way, off Bronson Avenue.

The site is not currently open, and details on when it will open have not been announced.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said on Wednesday that the community assessment centres are designed to “increase capacity for testing for the virus outside of hospitals."

This is a developing story. More details to come.