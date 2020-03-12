Ottawa's COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre will be at Brewer Arena
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s first COVID-19 community assessment centre will be located at Brewer Arena near Carleton University.
Ottawa Public Health announced the first centre will be set up at the arena at 151 Brewer Way, off Bronson Avenue.
The site is not currently open, and details on when it will open have not been announced.
Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said on Wednesday that the community assessment centres are designed to “increase capacity for testing for the virus outside of hospitals."
This is a developing story. More details to come.