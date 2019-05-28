

Only a few days left in the month of May, Ottawa’s cold, wet spring continues.

Normal temperatures this time of year, according to David Phillips with Environment Canada, usually hovers around 20 degrees.

Ottawa “has only had 4 days were the temperatures was normal or above... half of them were wet,” Phillips says.

Phillips says this spring only adds to a string of terrible weather for the capital, including an icy and snowy winter, and spring floods. “Now we are getting this misery. And just no break! If I had to give out gold medals to the lousiest weather in Canada this year it would have to go to Ottawa by a long shot!”

Seventy days into spring, there have been 41 days of rain. The cold, wet spring is taking a toll on people’s spirits.

Darren McCarthy has tried to keep getting out to the golf course. “It’s been cold and wet… but we are Canadian... So when you love golf you find a way to play.”

Jose Vidal returned from vacation recently and describes this spring as “Miserable! After I came back from Portugal I thought it was going to be spring... Still cold, the furnace is on once in a while. It is 9 degrees today? For end of May! It is miserable!”

Environment Canada’s summer forecast will be released on Saturday.