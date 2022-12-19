Ottawa's Caring and Sharing Exchange issues urgent appeal

With less than a week left until Christmas, there are still about 230 Ottawa households waiting to hear if the Caring and Sharing Exchange can provide them with a warm meal.

The 107-year-old Christmas Exchange program provides community members in need, most of whom are seniors and children with food assistance in the form of a voucher or a food hamper.

According to Cindy Smith, Executive Director, almost 25,000 individuals from nearly 8,000 households turn to the Christmas Exchange for help.

"There are a lot of people in need out there that are looking to celebrate Christmas," she said. Smith says the program has seen a 30 per cent increase over last year.

“We’ve had people that have had job losses this year, still seeing the effects of COVID, people with the increased cost of living that are just struggling to keep up - it just means that a lot of people that are unable to give their families a Christmas are able to do that,” she says.

To donate to the Caring and Sharing Exchange online, visit this page. You can also sign up to sponsor a hamper.