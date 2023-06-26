Ottawa’s air quality expected to improve Monday afternoon
Ottawa residents are once again waking up to dangerously poor air quality as wildfire smoke continues to blanket the region on Monday.
Environment Canada’s special air quality statement remains in effect.
“Smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec have moved into the area, resulting in deteriorated air quality,” the weather agency said in a statement.
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) shows Ottawa’s air quality is at 10, or “high risk,” Monday morning.
Conditions are expected to improve by this afternoon. The AQHI is forecast to drop to 3, or “low risk,” by Monday evening.
A smog warning remains in effect in Gatineau.
“Forest fire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health, even at low concentrations. Continue to take actions to protect your health and reduce your exposure to smoke,” said Environment Canada.
“People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by forest fire smoke.”
On Sunday, Ottawa’s AQHI reached 10+, or “very high risk.” Many outdoor events and festivals were cancelled, or forced to modify their schedules. Outdoor pools and beaches were also closed in Ottawa and Gatineau on Sunday as people were urged to limit time outdoors.
There are currently 80 wildfires burning across Quebec, 25 of which are out-of-control.
OTTAWA FORECAST
Monday’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon.
Showers, at times heavy, will begin Monday afternoon. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon and this evening.
The forecast high is 26 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 34.
The rain will end around midnight. Ottawa could see between 25 and 40 millimetres of rain by the time the showers taper off. The overnight low will be 18 C.
On Tuesday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Temperatures will climb to 24 C on Tuesday, and the humidex will make it feel more like 32.
It will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers Tuesday evening. Temperatures will fall to 18 C overnight.
Wednesday’s outlook is a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C.
