OTTAWA -- Self-cleaning public washrooms, a new clubhouse for the Boys and Girls Club in Ottawa south and a revitalization of the ByWard Market building are on the pre-Christmas wish list for councillors.

During a special meeting on Friday, Council approved a list of 69 projects to submit to the Ontario and federal governments for funding under the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream. The city has been allocated $20.1 million for projects.

The 69 projects are located across all 23 wards in Ottawa.

Among the proposed projects, stand-alone, self-clearing public washrooms for the ByWard Market and on Sparks Street. The cost of each self-cleaning public washroom is $430,000.

Staff recommend a $950,000 project for work on the ByWard Market building.

In Gloucester-Southgate, there is a proposal to spend $5 million on a Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa south-end clubhouse.

The list of projects includes more than $8.5 million for multi-use pathways, pedestrian crossovers, sidewalks and wayfinding and picnic areas in parks and nearly $5 million in building retrofits and upgrades like ventilation and WiFi.

The 69 projects were selected from a list of 170 projects suggested by councillors and submitted through community-based organizations.

The City of Ottawa must submit the projects to the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream by Jan. 7. Under the funding stream, construction must begin before Sept. 30, 2021 and be substantially completed by Dec. 31, 2021.