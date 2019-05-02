

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The swollen Ottawa River is expected to peak over the next 24-to-48 hours.

The Ottawa River Regulating Committee expects the river to peak today at Britannia, and Thursday in the area of the Hull Marina. Water levels are expected to peak 41 cm above the May, 2017 levels at Britannia, and 15 cm above the 2017 levels at the Hull Marina.

Residents, volunteers and the military have spent the last two weeks fill sandbags and preparing pumps for the rise of the Ottawa River.

On Tuesday, the city issued a voluntary evacuation order for 150 homes on Bayview Drive in Constance Bay after the swollen Ottawa River flooded the road.

An update from the city on Wednesday said 155 households have self-evacuated due to flooding, mostly in the Constance Bay area.

Ottawa’s Head of Emergency Management said “right now with the river stabilizing, we’re very optimistic that we won’t be expanding or creating other evacuation areas.”

The City of Ottawa issued a State of Emergency last Thursday.

Latest statistics from the City of Ottawa in the flood zones: