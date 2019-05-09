

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Heavy rain is expected to push water levels along the Ottawa River to record levels again this weekend.

A special weather statement has been issued for Ottawa-Gatineau. Environment Canada says 20 to 40 mm of rain is possible today and Friday.

The latest update from the Ottawa River Regulating Committee shows water levels are expected to rise approximately 27 cm at Britannia and the Hull Marina by the end of the weekend.

The committee says “in downstream locations from Pointe Gatineau down to the Grenville/Hawkesbury area, levels are expected to increase without exceeding the initial peaks observed last week, depending on the amount of precipitation received.”

The Ottawa River peaked at Lac Deschenes/Britannia at 60.70 m last week. The latest forecast shows water levels will return to 60.70 m by Sunday.

Water levels at the Hull Marina are expected to remain a foot below the May 2017 levels.

The City of Ottawa is asking residents living in the flood zones to keep sandbags in place due to the possible increase in water levels.