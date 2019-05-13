

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Ottawa River is expected to peak for a second time today in Ottawa’s west-end.

The latest update from the Ottawa River Regulating Committee says levels will peak today at Lac Deschenes/Britannia, 10 cm below the peak two weeks ago.

Water levels were expected to peak on Sunday at the Hull Marina.

In the statement, the Ottawa River Regulating Committee says “for areas from Lac Coulonge down to Lac Deschenes, levels continue to rise slowly and are expected to peak tomorrow. Water levels from Gatineau/Hull to the Hawkesbury/Grenville region appear to have reached their peak.”

Levels along the lower reach should start receding slowly this week.

Ottawa remains under a state of emergency. Residents are urged to keep sandbag walls intact until officials announce it is safe to remove them.