

Josh pringle, CTV Morning Live





A new forecast for the Ottawa River warns water levels will continue to rise to levels seen two years ago.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board says water levels will “rise rapidly later in the week” from Ottawa/Gatineau down to Hawkesbury/Grenville. It adds “peak levels may be similar to those observed in May 2017 in all locations” along the Ottawa River.

The latest update on peak water levels comes with more rain in the forecast for eastern Ontario and western Quebec today and Wednesday.

Water levels are now expected to peak on April 28 at Britannia and and April 29 at the Gatineau/Hull Marina.

The latest update from the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board says water levels will rise another 60 cm at Britannia/Lac Deschenes, while water levels will rise 44 cm at the Gatineau/Hull Marina.

The update says “for the Lake Coulonge to Lac Deschenes reach, levels will continue to increased with major flood levels possibly exceeded starting Wednesday."

On Monday, the City of Gatineau said water levels were still rising gradually.

In Gatineau, 70 households have registered with municipal officials. The City says flood victims who are evacuating their homes are reminded to registered by calling 311 or visiting the victims assistance centre.