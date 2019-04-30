

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Heavy rain, snow and rising water levels are in the forecast for residents living along the swollen Ottawa River.

A special weather statement has been issued for Ottawa-Gatineau, calling for snow, ice pellets, rain and freezing on Wednesday and Thursday. Environment Canada says Ottawa will see 2 to 5 cm of snow and ice pellets on Wednesday morning, before it changes to rain or freezing rain in the afternoon. The total rainfall amounts could be 15 to 25 mm.

The precipitation comes as the Ottawa River is expected to rise by another foot before peaking in Ottawa this week.

The latest forecast from the Ottawa River Regulating Committee says the river will peak Wednesday at Britannia, and Thursday at the Hull Marina.

Flows have already exceeded the historic levels from May 2017 from Mattawa to Britannia. The river is expected to rise another 27 cm at Britannia, and 41 cm at the Hull Marina this week.

In a statement, the Ottawa River Regulating Committee says “water levels are increasing due to arriving significant spring runoff from the west-central part of the basin.” Once the water levels peak this week, the committee says levels should “remain high and fairly stable thereafter depending on weather conditions.”

The City of Ottawa said Monday that 21 residents have self-evacuated their homes due to rising water levels.

More than 994,000 sandbags have been made available to residents, and 8,600 volunteers have helped fill sandbags since April 19.

More than 700 members of the Canadian Armed Forces are providing flooding assistance relief in the Ottawa area.

In Gatineau, 1,539 residents have registered at the city’s victim support centres. The city says 95 homes have been evacuated due to flood waters.

In Arnprior, evacuation notices were issued on Monday to four properties.