OTTAWA -- The Ottawa River Canoe Club has reopened, with new health and safety rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club reopened June 1 for members, with new rules about physical distancing and other measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. Members are now asked to reserve a paddling time, and sign a COVID-19 waiver.

Registration has also opened for 2020 summer camps for kids aged 6-7 and 8-14.

Campers and paddlers who feel even a little bit sick are asked to stay at home. Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 within 48 hours of being at the club is asked to call the club's executive director.

Other rules include getting changed at home or in the car, as change rooms will not be available, keeping water bottles in a sealed Ziploc-style bag while paddling, and ensuring physical distancing of two metres at all times, on both land and in the water.

A full list of the new COVID-19 rules for paddlers at the Ottawa River Canoe Club can be found on the club's website.

Overnight summer camps in Ontario have been cancelled because of the pandemic, but day camps are allowed to proceed.

The City of Ottawa recently announced the cancellation of its summer day camps, but said it would be replaced with new programs that are formatted to operate within pandemic health and safety rules.