Ottawa restaurant offers self-serve takeout with automated food lockers

A new innovative food service in Ottawa is getting a lot of attention for its futuristic take on take-out.

Grounded Kitchen on Carling Avenue is taking automated self-service to the next level and it could be a solution to staffing shortages.

Amir Rahim, the owner of Grounded Kitchen, says, "It isn't being done anywhere in the hybrid that we're doing right now. Anywhere."

The restaurant has automated its entire food ordering process from start to finish with temperature-controlled food lockers.

"I wanted to come up with a concept that would help with staffing issues, productivity, rising costs, and just do something different, do something fun," Rahim explains.

Customers place their order online for pickup and receive a text message with a QR code when the order is ready. They then scan the QR code when they arrive, the food locker opens, and they grab their food and go.

"When you flash that QR code and the door goes click and opens, it's a wow factor," Rahim adds.

Grounded has been using this system for about six months now, and customers love it.

"I think it's pretty neat. It's the first time I've seen something like that," says Phil Drouin.

"It's awesome. It's quick. It's easy. Yeah, I'm all for technology," says Daphne Joseph.

"It's very convenient. It's easy. And I think it's good value as well," adds Sylvie Lefebvre.

"Come down, put your code in, and it comes out," says Franca Zupo.

The restaurant still offers traditional in-house dining, but the selling point of the food lockers is no need for tipping.

"It’s a little bit of a different strategy, you know,” says Drouin, “Now you go to Subway and you’ve got to tip 20 per cent."

Amir Rahim says the lockers will evolve over time as he adds more features, but tipping won't be one of them unless you dine in.

"There is a place for tipping and there is a place for no tipping, and you can find them both here," says Rahim.