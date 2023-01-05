Ottawa restaurant celebrates nearly 50 years in business

We all have that go-to local restaurant, café or diner we love.

For many, there’s a spot in west Ottawa where customers have been going for nearly half a century; and the man behind ‘John’s Diner' continues to look after his customers, even on his 85th birthday.

"I feel great, when I see good people come to see me," says John Hatoum, who opened the restaurant in 1974.

Friends and family packed the restaurant on Thursday to celebrate Hatoum's birthday and milestone, along with a special proclamation from Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe to mark Hatoum's birthday and the restaurant's 50 years of service.

"I Mark Sutcliffle, mayor of the city of Ottawa, do hereby proclaim January 5, 2023, John Hatoum Day in Ottawa."

For Hatoum, seeing repeat customers come back time after time is a good feeling.

"Sure I feel good when I see everybody comes to see me. They’re good to me, I’m good to them - that’s good business," he says.

Hotoum says his recipe for being in business for so long is, "Being honest, look after our customer, and they look after us."

"We treat everybody like a family," his wife Jackie Hatoum tells CTV News Ottawa.

John’s sons Tony and Peter Hatoum are continuing the tradition.

“Growing up, Saturdays wasn’t cartoons and playing in the yard - it was going to work with Dad," said Tony Hatoum.

"We planted our seeds elsewhere, but we always found ourselves coming back. I think the beauty about restaurants is you get this public engagement that is, what else could you ask for? It’s like the best job in the world."