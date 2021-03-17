OTTAWA -- The green beer was flowing at bars and restaurants in Ottawa for an 'orange' St. Patrick's Day celebration.

City officials asked residents to celebrate with members of their household only as Ottawa remains in the "orange-restrict" zone and cases are rising.

Revellers dressed in green dropped by restaurants and bars in the ByWard Market Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the Patron Saint of Ireland.

This is the second St. Patrick's Day celebration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Heart and Crown in the ByWard Market, rules for St. Patrick's Day included no dance floor, and no saving spots for people arriving later.

The Heart and Crown also published a St. Patrick's Day poem on its Facebook page.

"We’re grateful to be open, it’s our St. Paddy’s wish. So we went with the theme, Don’t kiss me I’m Irish."

Under the "orange-restrict" framework, restaurant and bar capacity in Ottawa is capped at a maximum of 50 people and last call is at 9 p.m. All establishments must close at 10 p.m.

The gathering limits for private gatherings is 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services stepped up enforcement to make sure residents and celebrated St. Patrick's Day responsibility and followed the COVID-19 rules.