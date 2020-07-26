OTTAWA -- As Ottawa sees a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, statistics show more than half of the new novel coronavirus cases involve Ottawa residents under the age of 30.

Ottawa Public Health reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, the ninth straight day of double-digit increases. There have been a total of 2,415 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since March 11.

Since July 15, Ottawa Public Health has reported 248 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Statistics available on the Ottawa Public Health website show 76 of the 248 new cases of COVID-19 between July 15 and July 26 involve Ottawa residents between the ages of 20 and 29 years-old.

There have been 36 new cases of COVID-19 involving individuals between the ages of 40 and 49 years-old, and 35 cases involving residents between 10 and 19 years-old.

Ottawa has seen 25 new cases of COVID-19 since July 15 involving children under the age of 10. Eastern Ontario Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis told CTV News Ottawa on Saturday the spike in cases involving children is not surprising.

The 20-to-29 age group now accounts for the most number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, with 364 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has been 321 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa reported in July, after only 132 cases were reported in June.

Ottawa Public Health reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 between July 1 and 14.

Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brent Moloughney told CTV News Ottawa on Thursday that large social gatherings and parties turned into "a super-spreader event" for COVID-19 in Ottawa.

"There's clearly been a number of large social gatherings of 15, 20, 25 people, often indoors without physical distancing that has been associated with a larger number of cases."

Dr. Moloughney added there's been eight to ten cases linked to a single party.

Total cases of COVID-19

Here is a look at the age breakdown for the 2,415 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since March 11.