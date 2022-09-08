Ottawa residents pay tribute Queen Elizabeth II’s grace, love of Canada and 'incredible' memory

Ottawa residents reacted with sadness at Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, including some who had personal interactions with her.

Bethany Bisaillion, a pipe major with the Sons of Scotland, met the Queen seven times. Most recently, she saw her just three weeks ago, when her piping group performed at Balmoral Castle.

“She’s always been so lovely, she's very warm, very, very funny and she remembers you every time,” she said. “Her memory is incredible, She recognized members of our pipe band she hasn't seen for years"

Bisaillion called news of the Queen’s death ‘surreal.’

“I don't know how the world is going to look now, it's going to be different"

Ashley McDougall had a similar honour – she was part of a dancing performance for the Queen in 2005.

“We were all in tears and she took time to come and say hello and thank us for making the trip there,” she said.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is among the many residents who got to meet the Queen on one of her visits to the capital. They met in 1992 during her visit to mark the 125th anniversary of the Commonwealth, when he was a city councillor.

“She represeneted so many different people and countries in the Commonwealth with grace and dignity, and left her mark,” Watson said. “It was quite a thrill for a young city councillor to shake the hand of the Queen, and I think she was very genuine in her love of Canada.”

Flags across the city have been lowered, including on Parliament Hill and at Rideau Hall, where flowers have been placed as a growing memorial.

Residents and tourists could be seen visiting a display along the Rideau Canal marking the Queen’s Diamong Jubilee.

"Having been a member of the Canadian forces, she was our Commander in Chief. She represented everything that we were,” one person said.

Jill and Allan Peterson were both born in the United Kingdom and just heard the news of the Queen’s passing.

“I’m absolutely devastated. You’ve got me teary,” Jill Peterson said. “It was a shock. Lovely lovely lady, respect her so much. And she’ll be truly missed.”

Ken and Joanne Oldridge are visiting Ottawa and came to Rideau Hall for a guided tour. The tour was cancelled due to the Queen’s death.

“It’s awful. We’re real monarchists,” Ken Oldridge said. “This is just dreadful.”

“Looking back at her life and the pictures and the things that she did, the travels., and her special affection for Canada was really wonderful,” added Joanne.

Ron Adams, who is also originally from Britain, visited Rideau Hall to pay tribute. He says there will never be another like Queen Elizabeth II.

“She set a standard,” says Adams. “And I don’t think there’s been anyone else around that’s in that league. It’s going to be very interesting to see what happens to the royal family and its influence around the world.”

For Jill and Allan Peterson, they say as sad as today is, it will be interesting to see what happens next for the Royals.

“Charles and William will do a wonderful job,” says Jill. “But she’s always been there throughout my life, and so many people say that. So she’ll be very sadly missed.”