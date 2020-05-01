OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents over the age of 60 with symptoms of COVID-19 can now be tested for the virus.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches announced the new criteria for testing during the Friday afternoon media conference with reporters.

Ottawa Public Health now recommends that any Ottawa resident 60 years of age or older, who is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms can go for testing. COVID-19 testing is available at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena or the COVID-19 Care Clinic.

Dr. Etches says Ottawa Public Health can expand the testing criteria due to an expansion of testing capacity in Ottawa and across Ontario.

According to Ottawa Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms include feeling feverish, cough, or difficulty breathing.

Lesson common symptoms include unexplained fatigue, delirium, falls, acute functional decline, worsening of chronic conditions, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, chills, headaches, croup, or loss of taste/smell.

Ottawa Public Health says COVID-19 may also present as new or worsening respiratory symptoms such as: sore throat, cough, congested/runny nose, sneezing, hoarse voice, or difficulty swallowing.

The following list of individuals are recommended to visit the COVID-19 Assessment Centre or COVID-19 Care Clinic if they have the COVID-19 symptoms: