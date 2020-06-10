OTTAWA -- Driving and walking habits have returned to normal in Ottawa as the temperatures warm up and the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed.

Apple’s Mobility Trends Report shows requests for walking and driving directions in Ottawa on the Apple Maps app have been the highest since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

Apple’s Mobility Trends Report looks at requests for directions using Apple Maps on devices during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple compares the data to a baseline volume of requests set on January 13.

Requests for walking directions in Ottawa on June 4 and 5 were the highest since March 11, the day the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Ottawa. The request for walking directions on June 5 was 17 per cent above the baseline. By comparison, the largest gap between baseline and requests for walking directions was 74 per cent below baseline on March 29.

Driving direction requests on June 4 and 5 were the highest since March 7. On June 5, the requests for driving directions was eight per cent above baseline. The largest gap between baseline and requests for driving directions 73 per cent below baseline on March 29.

The requests for walking and driving directions dropped below baseline over the weekend, but started to rise again on Monday to five per cent below baseline.

Requests for transit direction in Ottawa has started to rise in June, but remains at 70 per cent below baseline.