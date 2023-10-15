Ottawa

    • Ottawa residents enjoy fall festivities

    Around 3,000 people went to Saunders Farm for the annual fall Pumpkin Days on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News Ottawa) Around 3,000 people went to Saunders Farm for the annual fall Pumpkin Days on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News Ottawa)

    'Tis the season for fall fun and festivities. On Sunday, Ottawa residents were out enjoying everything fall has to offer.

    Around 3,000 people headed to Saunders Farm for its annual Fall Pumpkin Days.

    "It's really great to see families coming together, friends coming together," said director of fun Mark Saunders. "They come here and meet and gather and just have a fun day outside."

    It's an annual tradition for Darcy Cornu and Kym Schumsky and their two children.

    "It's got everything for all ages. Our kid has been growing through the phases and we enjoy ourselves here, so it's a fantastic outing," Schumsky said.

    In downtown Ottawa, Poutine Fest took over Sparks Street, where Cameron Barnes, owner of Smokin' R&R's, will tell you the secret to a good poutine is the cheese.

    "The cheese is number one. You're always going to want to have a St. Albert cheese curd, or one that will melt with your gravy," said Barnes.

    It's something 13-year-old Zachary can attest to.

    "He's a big poutine fan. He even has a t-shirt with poutine on it, so we had to come for fun," his mom said.

    Others in the city, like Kellie Iacovitti, are putting the final touches on their Halloween displays.

    "I just love it; it started back when I'm in school, just the word pumpkin I get excited about." 

