OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting today.

The city of Ottawa says issues with the provincial booking system have been resolved and bookings to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at city clinics resumed at 12 p.m.

Meanwhile, Ottawa Public Health will begin contacting Ottawa residents 80 and older who do not yet have a second vaccine appointment today to book a new appointment.

The COVID-19 vaccination appointment booking system has been shutdown in Ottawa since Monday due to an issue with the provincial system.

A spokesperson for Ontario's Ministry of Health said there were some overbookings because of a glitch.

"A clinic configuration issue was identified (Monday) morning that is allowing some individuals to book into clinics that do not have available appointments – causing an overbooking in some but not all scenarios," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Ottawa councillors Jeff Leiper and Riley Brockington said on Twitter Thursday morning that residents who are 80 and older who do not yet have a second vaccine appointment will be contacted by Ottawa Public Health for a guaranteed appointment within the 16-week window.

Leiper said general appointments at city clinics will reopen at 12 p.m. after being paused to the provincial system issue.

"The caution is that supplies are constrained, and there may not be a lot of appointments available in June," said Leiper.

The city said it will provide further updates about second doses and new appointments when they are available.

WHAT YOU NEED TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE

The Ontario government says when booking an appointment through the provincial online system, you will be asked for the following information:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

At the time of booking, eligible individuals will schedule their first and second vaccination appointments.