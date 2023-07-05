Ottawa residents await grocery rebate from federal government

Ottawa resident Scott Ferguson qualifies for the grocery rebate and says the money, though a short term fix, will temporarily alleviate financial stress. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa resident Scott Ferguson qualifies for the grocery rebate and says the money, though a short term fix, will temporarily alleviate financial stress. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina