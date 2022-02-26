Police roll the "Freedom Convoy" out of the downtown core and the city of Ottawa is redoing Valentine's Day.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.

FREEDOM CONVOY

Downtown Ottawa roads, businesses and restaurants reopened this week after police moved in to remove the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration from the downtown core.

Officers from Ottawa Police, the OPP, RCMP and several municipal police forces conducted an operation to end the demonstration that blocked roads and sidewalks since Jan. 28 as part of a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures.

As of Monday, 122 people had been charged with a total of 393 offences. Ottawa police say 407 criminal investigations remain underway, "that will take months to process."

Police and Bylaw Services officers have issued a total of 4,200 tickets for Highway Traffic Act and Bylaw offences.

On Sunday, demonstrators packed up the encampment at the Ottawa Baseball Stadium as police moved in to evict the group from city property.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revoked the Emergencies Act, while the Ontario government ended the state of emergency in response to the protests in Ottawa and at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor. On Thursday, Mayor Jim Watson lifted Ottawa's state of emergency.

Ottawa police say the price tag for the policing operation in response to the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration is $31 million.

Meantime, two of the organizers of the protest – Tamara Lich and Pat King – were denied bail this week and remain in custody.

Ottawa police charged a 50-year-old man in relation to a downtown robbery that prompted a large police operation and the evacuation of the Rideau Centre.

On Tuesday, police say the man entered a business inside the mall and when he was confronted by security, he brandished a firearm. The suspect was arrested a short distance away.

Officers with guns drawn could be seen outside the mall, including near the entrance to the Rideau Centre. Heavily armed tactical officers could be seen entering a mall entrance on Rideau Street.

Carlos Smythe has been charged with robbery and several firearms-related offences.

A Conservative senator from Nova Scotia apologized this week for comments he made about the reaction of residents to the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.

Sen. Michael MacDonald was captured on video expressing support for the protesters, and disparaging the reaction of residents opposed to the noise, idling, and other issues that came with the occupation.

"This is the capital of the country. It’s not your g------ city just because you have a six-figure salary and you work 20 hours a week," MacDonald said.

The senator told CTV News he was "mortified", explaining the video was recorded when he was returning from dinner and had been drinking.

"I left the impression that I agreed with trucks being illegally parked in the downtown and made some mangled remarks about the sentiments of people in Ottawa regarding the protest," MacDonald said in the Senate on Monday. "So, I first want to apologize to the people of Ottawa for my clumsy language. It was not my intention to disparage anyone."

A downtown Ottawa restaurant offered to buy dinner this week for some local residents who made headlines for standing up to the "Freedom Convoy" protesters.

North and Navy on Nepean Street reopened this week with the offer to buy free dinner to, "Blue Jacket guy, Balcony Man, Pot & Ladle man, 3 grannies and of course Zexi Li."

Zexi Li is the Centretown resident who is the lead plaintiff of a class action lawsuit against the protesters, which included an injunction blocking the constant honking that residents had been enduring during the protest.

The three grannies are Marika Morris and her neighbours, who were photographed standing in the street giving a thumbs down to a truck driver as he attempted to drive through their neighbourhood.

We are excited to announce that we are finally re opening on Wednesday



We missed you all so much ��



We would like to invite Blue Jacket guy, Balcony Man, Pot & Ladle man, 3 grannies and of course Zexi Li to dinner on us any time.



If you know them please pass this along ⚜️ — North & Navy (@northandnavy) February 21, 2022

The city of Ottawa is giving you a chance to redo Valentine's Day with your loved one this year, and support downtown businesses reopening after the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.

Council approved a motion to redo Valentine's Day on March 14.

"Our heart-shaped city needs a little love," said Coun. Mathieu Fleury, who presented the motion.