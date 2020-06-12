OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents will be able to cool off at municipal splash pads next week, while lifeguards will be on duty at the beach by the end of the month.

The City of Ottawa has provided an update on reopening sports fields, ball diamonds, splash pads and beaches during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of Stage 2 of the Ontario Government’s reopening framework, water recreational facilities, sports fields and ball diamonds can reopen with physical distancing measures in place.

Here is a look at Ottawa’s plans for recreational services

Sports fields and ball diamonds

City of Ottawa sports fields and ball diamonds will reopen as of June 13.

Sports fields, ball diamonds and outdoor public courts will be available to book for groups of 10 people or less. Bookings are for training and practice only.

The City of Ottawa says “competitive play and any activity that is likely to result in individuals coming with two metres of each other is not allowed.”

Full details on booking conditions is available at www.ottawa.ca

Splash pads

The City of Ottawa says splash pads across the city will begin to reopen over the next week.

“In order to safely use splash pads, it’s recommended that users maintain physical distancing, use hand sanitizer frequently and used an elbow to activate the splash pads instead of hands, when possible.”

Details on the splash pads are available on the City of Ottawa’s website.

Beaches

Lifeguards will be on duty at Ottawa’s municipal beaches starting June 27. Ottawa Public Health will also begin water quality testing at the beaches.

Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. from June 27 to August 30.

Only Mooney’s Bay, Westboro and Petrie Island Beaches will be open this summer.

Other City of Ottawa facilities

The City of Ottawa is working to reopen indoor and outdoor pools and wading pools. More details will be announced soon.

The Terry Fox Athletic Facility will reopen as of June 18 with limited access to track and field facilities.

Play structures and play equipment in parks remains off limits under provincial orders.