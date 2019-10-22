

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - Ottawa is remembering five years after the death of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo.

On the 5th anniversary of the Ottawa shooting, we remember Cpl. Nathan Cirillo. We are #OttawaStrong.

Au 5e anniversaire de la fusillade du 22 octobre à #Ottawa, on se souvient du caporal Nathan Cirillo. pic.twitter.com/40FzDudAhT — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) October 22, 2019

Today is an important day of reflection here in Ottawa as we mark the 5 year anniversary of the murder of Corporal Nathan Cirillo.



The painting below was done by the local artist @KMertikas to honour Cpl. Cirillo and to raise funds for Nathan’s son Marcus. pic.twitter.com/aaTT77U1T4 — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) October 22, 2019

On Oct. 22, 2014, Cirillo was standing guard at the National War Memorial when lone gunman Michael Zehaf-Bibeau gunned him down before making his way to Centre Block. Zehaf-Bibeau was later shot and killed at Parliament Hill during an exchange of gunfire.