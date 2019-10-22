Ottawa remembers Cpl. Cirillo five years later
On Oct. 22, 2014, Cirillo was standing guard at the National War Memorial when lone gunman Michael Zehaf-Bibeau gunned him down
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 11:34AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 22, 2019 11:35AM EDT
OTTAWA - Ottawa is remembering five years after the death of Cpl. Nathan Cirillo.
On Oct. 22, 2014, Cirillo was standing guard at the National War Memorial when lone gunman Michael Zehaf-Bibeau gunned him down before making his way to Centre Block. Zehaf-Bibeau was later shot and killed at Parliament Hill during an exchange of gunfire.