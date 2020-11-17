OTTAWA -- You can now try to catch the ace in support of the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation.

The foundation is launching its first "Catch the Ace" lottery, to help raise funds for cancer care in eastern Ontario.

"Lotteries like this Catch the Ace game have become an important way for not-for-profit organizations to continue raising funds during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Michael Maidment, President and CEO of the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation.

"The Cancer Foundation has lost a significant amount of revenue this year due to the cancellation of fundraising events, and initiatives like this are a great way to engage the community and raise much-needed funds for local cancer care."

You can purchase tickets online at www.catchtheaceottawa.ca. When you purchase a ticket, you can select an electronic envelope where you believe the Ace of Spades is located. If your ticket number is selected in the weekly draw, you win the weekly prize and the electronic envelope is checked to see if it contains the Ace of Spades.

Draws will occur every Tuesday at 3 p.m. until the Ace of Spades is caught. The Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation says 50 per cent of ticket sales will support Cancer Coaching local cancer research and clinical trials through the foundation.

The first draw will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Players must be 19 years of age or older and buying the ticket in Ontario.