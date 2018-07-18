

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa REDBLACKS say defensive back Teague Sherman, 30, has been released from the team after he was reportedly charged with sexual assault.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the REDBLACKS say they take the issue very seriously.

“The Ottawa REDBLACKS are aware of the sexual assault charges filed against Teague Sherman and the player has been released,” the statement says. “We take any allegation of violence against women very seriously and the REDBLACKS will have no further comment on Mr. Sherman’s case since he is no longer on the team and his case is now in judicial process.”

Sherman was released Saturday.

Ottawa Police would not comment on Sherman’s case, saying only that it is before the courts.

It’s not known how many counts of sexual assault Sherman may be facing. The nature of the incident or incidents that led to the allegations is also unclear.

None of the allegations against Sherman have been proven in court.