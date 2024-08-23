Ottawa Redblacks ramp up for a big game this weekend

The Ottawa Redblacks are ramping up for a big game this weekend, looking to extend their five-game unbeaten streak, the longest within a single season in franchise history.

And their success is spilling over at Lansdowne Park and beyond.

The energy is high and it's a beautiful forecast for outdoor football this weekend.

The Redblacks are undefeated in their last five games and even more importantly, unbeaten at home this season after a tough few years.

"I think the coaches here do a fantastic job of providing the players the information that they need to be successful and ensuring that they're doing, things correctly and executing it, that the way we want it done. But, at the end of the day, it's these guys who are out on the field who do it," said Bob Dyce, Ottawa Redblacks coach.

It's been a positive season so far, the team winning right out of the gate at the home opener despite a rainy night and a rare hour-long delay, kicking off the unbeaten streak at home.

This Saturday, the team hosts the B.C. Lions and the first quarterback to have consistent success in recent years returns from injury.

"I think that we have some momentum, obviously. But you know, we also try to just attack each week for what it is. And that's, you know, we're trying to go. We're trying to win that game that week. I don't think we necessarily think too much, about the past. We try and build on it, obviously," said Dru Brown, Ottawa Redblacks quarterback.

The franchise also marking the team's tenth anniversary, honouring former players with an all decade game.

"I think I've seen people be proud of the city, be proud of the organization and the team. You can tell when people have 'R' on their shirts and the jerseys, how proud they are to see this winning team and then when they see people in the community, the players they show love, there's a sense of admiration and, I think community that's there," said Moton Hopkins, who is a former player.

For local businesses at Lansdowne Park, game day brings significant revenue.

At the Sunset Grill, it brings longer hours and more sales.

"We're all day breakfast, so our hours are seven to three, seven days a week," said Dean Stresman, Sunset Grill franchise owner. "But on game nights, we stay open until kickoff, which tomorrow night, for example, would be seven. So we're open until seven and we're licensed. So that helps you can come and have a burger, or pancakes and a beer."