OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Redblacks is investigating one of its players following an alleged homophobic attack on the Toronto Islands over the weekend.

In a statement the team says it's, "aware of allegations made on social media involving a player in the organization. The team is currently investigating."

In a Facebook post, a Toronto man says he was called homophobic slurs and then knocked unconscious and beaten, left with a broken nose, multiple lacerations across his body and a fractured right hip following an altercation. Friends say he's had surgery.

The incident happening during Pride month.

"It's very disheartening that 2SLGBTQ2+ members of our community are feeling unsafe because of hate crime," said Sherwin Modeste, the executive director of Pride Toronto.

Toronto police have put out descriptions of the suspects and say they won't speculate on those allegedly involved.

"At this point in time it's still too early for me to speculate on any specific individual, having said that though we are aware of these allegations," said Const. Alex Li. "Our investigators will reach out to anyone that might have had any involvement with this case, as well as we're appealing for any witnesses."

"We need Pride month not just to celebrate the gains that we have made but also to bring awareness of the continuous troubles, the continued discrimination, homophobia, transphobia and biphobia that continues to happen in our communities," said Modeste.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victim.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has video of the incident is asked to forward it to Det.-Const. Lauren Hassard at 52 Division by emailing Lauren.Hassard@torontopolice.on.ca

Anyone else with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).