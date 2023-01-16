Ottawa Redblacks extend QB Masoli through 2024
The Ottawa Redblacks have announced a contract extension for quarterback Jeremiah Masoli.
Masoli, 34, will remain with the team through the 2024 CFL season.
Masoli joined the team in 2022 and appeared in four games, completing 66.7 percent of his passes, for 1,083 yards and two touchdowns, the Redblacks said. Masoli also rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown, before his season was ended due to injury in Week 5.
Masoli was injured by Garrett Marino in a game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on July 8, 2022. It led to an unprecedented four-game suspension for Marino, in part because of the severity of the hit and in part because of a racist comment he made in the immediate aftermath. Masoli issued a statement denouncing the CFL’s response to racism. Marino apologized, admitting he made an “insensitive and culturally stereotypical remark.” The Roughriders later released him.
Redblacks general manager Shawn Burke said in a news release Monday he is happy to see Masoli stick with the team.
"Having consistency at the quarterback position is a key piece to have success as a CFL team, so we’re very happy to be able to keep Jeremiah Masoli in red and black for the foreseeable future. Jeremiah has proven himself as a leader both on and off the field, and makes us better as a team when he has the ball in his hands.”
The Redblacks have announced some key signings in recent weeks, including a two-year deal with all-star DeVonte Dedmon and naming former Alouettes coach Khari Jones as the team's new offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.
The Ottawa Redblacks 2023 season begins May 26 with a pre-season game at home against the Montreal Alouettes. They meet the Als in Week 1 of the regular season in Montreal and host their home opener at TD Place June 15 against the Calgary Stampeders.
The Redblacks had a record of 4 wins and 14 losses last season.
