OTTAWA -- A 23rd person has died from COVID-19 in Ottawa, according to the latest data from Ottawa Public Health.

The city also recorded 46 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday, bringing Ottawa’s cumulative total to 803.

No further information on the new death has been provided.

The new numbers show there are 38 people in hospital with the virus in Ottawa; 10 of them are in intensive care.

Ottawa Public Health says there are 19 outbreaks ongoing in institutions, which include hospitals and long-term care homes.

The median age of the cases is 50 years, with the youngest confirmed case a four-month-old child and the oldest a 105-year-old.

OPH says 338 cases of the virus have been resolved. That’s 42 per cent of all confirmed cases in the city so far.