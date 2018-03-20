

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa has been named one of the top cities in the world to live.

Mercer’s annual Quality of Living survey ranks Ottawa 19th out of 231 major metropolises around the world. The survey looks at factors such as crime, health care, education, recreation and housing.

Vienna tops the list of most liveable cities in the world, followed by Zurich, Auckland, Munich and Vancouver. Toronto is ranked 17th on the list, while Montreal ranked 21st.

Ottawa tied for second in Mercer's ranking on City Sanitation. Mercer says City Sanitation plays an important role when companies decide where to establish locations abroad and send expatriate workers. Conditions used in the sanitation ranking include air pollution, infectious diseases, sewage, water availability and waste removal.