Ottawa rally draws attention to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, another protest convened on Parliament Hill Sunday afternoon.

The pro-Palestinian rally renewing calls for a ceasefire and drawing attention to the ongoing humanitarian situation in the Middle East.

Matthew Green, a member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre, joining the cause.

"Every day more civilians die and we have a moral obligation to stand up and make sure that Canada takes its place as an honest broker of peace and diplomacy in the world," said Green.

Green said there is no military solution to the conflict.

"It’s going to require diplomacy and it’s going to require de-escalation in the region," he said.

At Sunday’s rally, children’s toys scattered among prop coffins. Young ones also adding their voice to the demonstration.

"The world needs to change, there needs to be more peace and equality everywhere," said Adam Hamif, who was at the rally with his family.

There’s reports from the Washington Post that Israel, the United States, and Hamas have reached a tentative agreement to free dozens of hostages in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting.

However, both the Israeli prime minister and U.S. officials have said that no deal has been reached.

"Does it make sense to say, 'Hey can we stop killing people for five days….give them food and water and then start killing then again.' That doesn’t make sense," said Ammar Afaneh, of the Association of Palestinian Arab Canadians.

"We need a complete ceasefire. We need this to stop."

The rally ending with a march that shut down several streets in downtown Ottawa with police officers leading the way.