Ottawa Race Weekend makes its return to the streets of the capital

The patter of shoes on concrete echoed through the streets across the nation’s capital for the 48th annual Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

It was the first in-person race weekend since 2019, after races were shifted online during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

"To be back in-person after three years, you see the thousands of people lining up it’s pretty awe-inspiring," said race director, Ian Fraser.

Ethiopia’s Andualem Shiferaw was the first to cross the finish line in the men's marathon, setting a new course record.

The first Canadian to cross the finish line was Vancouver’s Justin Kent. Canadian Kinsey Middleton was the fastest woman overall, the first to earn that title since 2007.

“This is a day beyond my wildest dreams. I was shooting for a top five finish,” she said. “Just to come out with the win I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

An estimated 25,000 participants took part in race weekend with thousands of family, friends and spectators cheering on runners throughout the course.

Cheering on her daughter from the sidelines was Ottawa resident Lisa Baker.

“She’s been training and working so hard and I’m so proud of her,” Baker said, as her daughter Emily ran her first marathon.

"We need these kind of events back to lift our spirits,” said Mayor Jim Watson.