OTTAWA -- For the second straight year, thousands of runners will not take to the streets of Ottawa together to compete in Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

A spokesperson for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend confirms to CTV News Ottawa there will be no in-person race weekend next May due to COVID-19.

The 2021 Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend was scheduled for May 28 and 29.

Organizers cancelled the 20202 Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend on May 23 and 24 due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Run Ottawa hosted a virtual Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend for runners.

No refunds were given to registered participants. Instead, Run Ottawa invited runners to take part in a virtual marathon, half marathon, 10 kilometre, five kilometre and 2 kilometre races.

More than 17,000 people had registered for this year's race weekend.

Run Ottawa had promoted all registered participants for the 2020 race weekend would receive a 50 per cent discount code to be used in the fall to register for the 2021 Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.