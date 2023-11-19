Ottawa rabbi to visit Israel this week

Ottawa Rabbi Idan Scher is travelling to Israel on Sunday, as part of a solidarity mission organized by Jewish federations across Canada.

Rabbi Scher, of the Congregation Machzikei Hadas, says he will be spending 60 hours on the ground in Israel this week with members of Canada's Jewish community and Members of Parliament.

"During that time we will have the chance to send a powerful message of Canadian solidarity with Israel," Scher said in an email to the Congregation Machzikei Hadas.

"We will spend some time volunteering in a supportive role. Perhaps most significantly, we will have the opportunity to equip ourselves as authentic witnesses, and upon our return, to share the righteousness of our cherished State of Israel with Canadians across the country."

Scher says he will share details of his trip when he returns to Ottawa.

Scher says he has been asked to help lead several missions to Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, but previously declined invitations because "I knew that I needed to be here, as we, in Ottawa, do our part for the Jewish people."

The trip comes two weeks after a man was charged for allegedly threatening the rabbi during a phone call.