Ottawa public school board passes 2023-24 school budget, saves summer learning program

Ottawa's public school board approved its $1.1 billion budget for the 2023-24 school year, finding $19 million in savings to balance the books while also continuing to operate a summer program for special education students.

Trustees with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board approved the budget Monday night, which provides funding for more than 78,000 students and 8,500 full-time equivalent teaching and staffing positions.

The board says the funding includes $2 million in new funding for special education, $300,000 investment in student learning supports, $500,000 in funding for wellness and training for staff and $300,000 in green-composting initiatives.

Trustees were forced to find $19 million in savings to eliminate a deficit caused by the removal of COVID-19 funding, changes in provincial transfer payments, rising operating costs and increasing costs for substitute teachers, staff said.

The proposed savings include eliminating 21 teaching positions, $2.6 million in efficiencies by reducing computer and license purchases and $2.8 million in savings through a reduction in school and departmental budgets.

The draft budget also proposed cutting $610,000 from the summer learning program so the board could hire additional education assistants for the year. Trustees decided to save the funding for the summer learning program, voting to find savings on board vehicles, professional development and eliminating half of a vice-principal position.

Trustee Donna Blackburn thanked staff for finding savings to continue funding the summer learning program.

"None of us, I believe, want to be making these decisions; staff does not want to be making these decisions," Blackburn said.

"At the end of the day, people talk about us having a billion-dollar budget. We do have a billion-dollar budget, that is true. But most of that budget, my friends, is spent before we even take our seats at this table – so there's very little for staff to play with."

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says the budget provides funding for an additional 2,600 students next school year.

The budget includes an additional $11.5 million to the occasional teacher budget. The new budget will be $31.5 million, "which better aligns with previous year expenditures," the budget report says.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board's budget will increase rental costs for Community Use of Schools by 5 per cent for the 2023-24 school year. The board anticipates an additional $300,000 in revenues to help offset rising costs.

Ottawa's public school board's budget includes a $140.3 million capital budget.