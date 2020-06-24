OTTAWA -- It's report card day for elementary school students at Ottawa's largest school board.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says year-end report cards will be available to parents of elementary students starting Wednesday.

The OCDSB has set up a secure online Report Card Portal to distribute report cards because schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents can register online for access to the Report Card Portal.

Report cards will be available for OCDSB secondary school students on July 3.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says report cards for students will be available through a new Parent Portal by the end of June.

Both the Ottawa Catholic School Board and Ottawa Carleton District School Board say for all students, the starting point to determine a final mark will be teachers reviewing student's results from before March 13.

Students' markets will not go down from the marks they had on March 13, the last day before schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.