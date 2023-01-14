Ottawa Public Library sees high demand for Prince Harry's memoir

Ottawa Royal watchers may have to wait more than a year to access a print copy of Prince Harry's new book from the Ottawa Public Library.

The autobiography "Spare", released on Jan. 10, set a Guinness World Record for single-day sales with 1.43 million copies sold around the world.

At the Ottawa Public Library, 1,831 holds have been placed for a print copy of the 416-page book.

With 99 copies of "Spare" at the Ottawa Public Library and a 21-day book loan period, it could take more than a year for readers at the bottom of the wait list to get their hand on a copy of the book.

The Ottawa Public Library says 50 copies are on order.

Another 490 holds have been placed at the Ottawa Public Library for a large print copy of "Spare", with the book currently on order.

The Gatineau public library is reporting 86 reservations for one of the eight copies of the book.

There are 3,630 holds placed at the Toronto Public Library for a print copy of "Spare", with 184 copies currently in stock.

Prince Harry's book is not the only popular book at the Ottawa Public Library.

There are 1,157 holds placed for the book "A World of Curiosities" by Louise Penny.

There are 532 holds in place for Matthew Perry's book, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." Michelle Obama's book "The Light We Carry" has 472 holds in place.

With files from CTV's Hannah Alberga and Newstalk 580 CFRA's Helena Skrinjar