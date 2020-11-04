OTTAWA -- More Ottawa Library branches will reopen over the next two months for contactless returns and holds pickup.

The Ottawa Public Library announced the next steps in its reopening plan for in-person physical services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library says as a first step, only returns and holds pickup will be offered at these branch locations.

Here is the schedule for reopening Ottawa Public Library branches:

Holds lockers at the Hunt Club Riverside Club Community Centre reopened on Monday, Nov. 2.

reopened on Monday, Nov. 2. Sunnyside branch - Monday, Nov. 16.

- Monday, Nov. 16. Hazeldean branch -Tuesday, Dec. 1.

-Tuesday, Dec. 1. Manotick branch - Tuesday, Dec. 1.

- Tuesday, Dec. 1. Rosemount (revitalized branch) - Thursday, Dec. 3 (first floor only). The Rosemount Temporary Location will close on Nov. 21.

- Thursday, Dec. 3 (first floor only). The Rosemount Temporary Location will close on Nov. 21. Rideau branch - Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

- Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Rockcliffe Park branch - Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

The Orleans branch will reopen at some point in January.

Planning continues to reopen the branches at Constance Bay, Fitzroy Harbour, Osgoode, Munster and Vernon branches next year.

The Bookmobile will resume service to all its stops later this year.