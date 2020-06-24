OTTAWA -- You will soon be able to check out a new bestseller and pick-up items at more Ottawa Public Library branches during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ottawa Public Library Board approved a number of measures as part of the phased approach to resuming library services.

Starting Monday, customers will be able to reserve and checkout new items at the Ottawa Public Library, with a limit of 20 holds per customer.

Starting July 6, users will be allowed to enter the six currently open branches to pick-up their holds and borrow them using the checkout machines. The six branches currently open during the COVID-19 pandemic are: Main, Beaverbrook, Cumberland, Greenboro, Nepean Centrepointe and Ruth E. Dickinson.

The Ottawa Public Library has also approved reopening several branches in "waves" over the summer for returns and contactless holds pickup.

July 13: Carlingwood, Carp, Greely, North Gloucester, St. Laurent, Stittsville

July 27: Alta Vista, Blackburn Hamlet, Centennial, Elmvale Acres, Emerald Plaza

August 10: Sunnyside, Hazeldean, Manotick, Orleans, Richmond, Rideau, Vanier

TBD: Constance Bay, Fitzroy Harbour, Metcalfe Village, Munster, North Gower, Osgoode, Rockcliffe Park, Rosemount, Vernon, Kiosk, Bookmobile

The Ottawa Public Library says borrowed library material can be returned to branches open for contactless service during hours of operation. Public computers and WiFi are currently not available for use.