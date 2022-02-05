Ottawa Public Health is warning residents of a scam claiming to offer cash or other prizes for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a post on social media, Ottawa Public Health confirmed it is not offering money to people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

"If you receive a call or text message like this, do not respond," OPH said.

"To protect yourself from scammers, never give out personal or financial information, don’t be afraid to say no, do your research and keep your computer and smartphone safe."

OPH has reported several scams related to COVID-19, including people pretending to be public health or hospital employees, telling you that you have tested positive for COVID-19. There is information about what OPH will do if you do test positive on its website.

Other frauds include companies selling fake COVID-19 tests, vaccines or unproven drugs and personal protective equipment.

Similar scams have been reported in Quebec in recent weeks as well.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has several tips to protect yourself from scammers: