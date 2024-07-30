Ottawa Public Health using drones to help reduce the risk of West Nile virus
Like a mosquito, it makes a buzzing noise and flies, but unlike the nuisance insect, it's fighting against the spread of West Nile virus.
A drone capable of carrying up to 25 kilograms of larvicide, targeting mosquitos at the beginning of their life cycle, is one of the new tools being used by Ottawa Public Health.
"The products that we use for treatment are safe for the environment. They are safe for humans and pets," says Alison Samuel with Ottawa Public Health.
"Only if you are a mosquito larvae or a mosquito would you be affected by these products."
The drone is being used in specifically targeted areas where mosquitos congregate, such as storm water management ponds.
So far this year, there has been one confirmed human case in Ottawa, according to the health agency.
While many who acquire the virus may go without symptoms, about 20 to 30 percent of people who do will possibly develop a rash and flu-like symptoms.
Samuel adds that about one per cent of people could have more severe symptoms, including the elderly and those with a weakened immune system.
HOW DO YOU PROTECT YOURSELF?
Not all mosquito bites have the West Nile virus, but there are several ways to lower the risk of transmission.
According to OPH, you can reduce your chance of infection from vector borne illness by doing the following:
- Apply an approved mosquito repellent to exposed skin and clothing.
- Wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, shoes and socks to protect exposed skin.
- Wear light coloured, tightly woven clothing but loose-fitting clothing - mosquitoes are attracted to darker colours and can still bite through thin clothing.
- Avoid the hours between dusk and dawn - periods when mosquitoes are most active - and at any time in shady, wooded areas. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.
- Make sure all windows and doors in your home have well-fitting screens that are in good condition.
Ottawa Public Health is taking steps to prevent exposure to the virus by testing mosquitos for the virus using a trap.
"Once they are trapped, we bring them to our laboratory and we can evaluate if the virus is present in the mosquito," said Richard Trudel, Scientific Advisor with GDG Environment demonstrates.
The health agency is also targeting areas where there is standing water, such as ditches and catch basins as part of its West Nile prevention program.
