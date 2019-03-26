

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Paramedics say three people died from suspected drug overdoses in Ottawa on Monday.

Ottawa Police say officers responded to five separate locations across the city involving possible drug overdoses in a 24-hour period.

The incidents involved six individuals requiring emergency medical treatment. Three of the overdoses were fatal.

In a statement, police say “although the incidents are still under investigation, cocaine and possibly fentanyl may have been involved.”

The latest statistics from Ottawa Public Health show there were 20 visits to Ottawa Hospital emergency departments in February for opioid overdoses. The number of visits to hospitals for opioid overdoses peaked at 53 in November, 2018.