OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health has been able to secure more doses of the flu shot for residents this fall.

New appointment slots are now available until Dec. 5 to receive the flu shot at one of six public health clinics across the city.

Last week, public health told CTV News Ottawa it was experiencing a "temporary" reduction in doses from the Ministry of Health.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live Friday morning, Ottawa Public Health Immunization Program Manager Marie-Claude Turcotte said OPH has secured its "regular weekly delivery" of flu vaccines from the ministry.

"We've made sure when we release appointments, we look at the demand in the community but we also look at the supply to make sure that if people have booked an appointment we have a vaccine for them," said Turcotte.

"So they can be reassured that if they booked an appointment, we do have a vaccine for them."

Ottawa Public Health is still out of the high-dose flu vaccine for older adults.

Turcotte says there's been a surge in demand for the flu shot this year, with nearly 35,000 people receiving the flu shot at one of the six clinics.

Last year, Ottawa Public Health vaccinated just over 11,000 people.

You can also get the flu shot at a pharmacy or a family doctor.

To book a flu shot, visit www.ottawapublichealth.ca/flu