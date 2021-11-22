OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting the city's lowest new COVID-19 case count in three weeks.

The health unit is reporting 24 new cases on Monday, the fewest in one day since Nov. 2.

The number of active cases (347) and people in hospital with COVID-19 (15) are also down on Monday. There are three COVID-19 patients in Ottawa ICUs.

Sunday saw the city's highest case count in several weeks. The 55 new cases were the most in Ottawa since Oct. 10. There were 28 new cases on Saturday.

Provincewide, Ontario’s daily case count dropped to 627 after four straight days above 700. One additional death was also reported.

The province’s rolling seven-day average is now 656, up from 573 at this time last week.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 14 to Nov. 20): 26.9 (up from 26.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Nov. 15 to Nov. 21): 1.8 per cent (down from 2.1)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.93

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 627 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, 341 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and 286 are in fully vaccinated people.

There are 136 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 838,873 (+620)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 810,596 (+1,224)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 347 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, down from 368 on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 45 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,724.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 15 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday, down from 17 on Sunday.

There are three patients with COVID-19 in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 1 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 0

60-69: 3

70-79: 4 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 3 (1 in ICU)

90+: 4

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (3,033 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (4,233 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (7,033 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,845 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (4,152 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,618 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (2,141 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,178 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (899 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (550 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,051

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,139

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 119

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Seven new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 14 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Eight new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (seven elementary schools, one secondary school)

École élémentaire publique Marie-Curie (Nov. 5) Holy Family Elementary School (Nov. 7) Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8) Our Lady of Fatima elementary school (Nov. 9) Ecole élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye (Nov. 10) Ecole élémentaire catholique Sainte-Bernadette (Nov. 11) Sir Winston Churchill Public School (Nov. 13) Stittsville Public School (Nov. 13) Westwind Public School (Nov. 15) Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16) Hilson Avenue Public School (Nov. 16) Holy Spirit Elementary School (Nov. 16) École élémentaire publique Francojeunesse (Nov. 17) A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School (Nov. 18) Fern Hill School (Nov. 19) St. Rita Elementary School (Nov. 20)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: