OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, with one new death from the disease

This comes as the number of new lab-confirmed cases in Ontario surges above 300 for the first time since spring.

Ontario is reporting 313 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 30,000 tests were completed. 78% of today's cases are from three regions, with 112 in Toronto, 71 in Peel and 60 in Ottawa. All other PHUs have fewer than 10 new cases, except for York with 13 cases. 15 PHUs have no new cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) September 14, 2020

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 3,335 total laboratory-confirmed instances of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

The death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 268.

The rate of new hospitalizations remains stable, with 11 people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms and one person in intensive care.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Here is a look at new COVID-19 cases around eastern Ontario and the Outaouais.

The figures for eastern Ontario come from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new cases (212 cases total)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases (53 cases total)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One case removed (116 cases total)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases (366 cases total)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases (38 cases total)

The Quebec government reported 20 new cases in the Outaouais region, for a total of 998 since the pandemic began. 34 residents of the Outaouais have died.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases in Ottawa rose to above 300 in Monday's update.

OPH is aware of 334 active cases of COVID-19 in the city, up from 281 on Sunday.

Seven existing cases are now considered resolved, bringing the total recovery rate to 2,733, or 81.9 per cent of all cases to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total, laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result and the case is not a fatality.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the actual number of infections in the city could be between five and 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.



(Can't see this infographic? Click here.)

CASES BY AGE

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Five new cases (141 cases total)

10-19 years-old: 11 new cases (264 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 14 new cases (599 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Eight new cases (445 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 11 new cases (425 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (424 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Eight new cases (318 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (217 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (294 cases total)

90+ years: Zero new cases (207 cases total)

Unknown: Zero new cases (1 case total)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are 18 active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

The outbreak at Centrepointe Home-based Childcare has ended with four cases. No new outbreaks were declared on Monday.

There are no outbreaks in any schools in Ottawa.

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Aug. 20) Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Sept. 9) Centre d'accueil Champlain Cumberland Hub Daycare Fairfield Manor Forest Hill Long-term Care Home Global Childcare Services - Trillium Hillel Lodge Laurier Manor Madonna Care Community New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre (Gatineau Building) Peter D. Clark Portobello Manor St. Louis Residence St. Patrick's Home West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Click here for the latest figures for all COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.