OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health reports two more people have died in Ottawa due to COVID-19.

No other details about the two deaths were released in the daily update from the health unit. Nine deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa since the outbreak began.

Twenty-nine new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Ottawa on Thursday. There are now 458 laboratory confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa.

Statistics show the median age of the COVID-19 cases is 47-years-old. The youngest case of COVID-19 in Ottawa involved a one-year-old child. A 102-year-old Ottawa resident tested positive for COVID-19.

Fifty-one health care workers and first-responders have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health says 143 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, 30 people were in an Ottawa hospital for treatment for COVID-19, including 12 in the intensive care unit.

The daily report from Ottawa Public Health shows 17 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to community transmission.

Here is a breakdown on the exposure of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Travel only: 65 cases

Travel and contact with a case: 23 cases

Contact with a case only: 93 cases

No travel and no known contact with a known case: 78 cases.

Ottawa Public Health continues to investigate the transmission source for 199 of the 458 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.