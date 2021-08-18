OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says another 19 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

To date, Ottawa has seen 28,030 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 593 residents have died. No new deaths have been reported in Ottawa since July 8.

Another 26 existing cases are considered resolved, dropping the number of known active cases in the city. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain stable.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 and said three more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Another 345 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Twelve new cases were reported around eastern Ontario including one in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, seven in Hastings Prince Edward, two in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and two in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of Wednesday's 485 newly reported cases, 309 were in unvaccinated people and 41 were in partially vaccinated people. It is currently unclear if the remaining 135 cases are all in fully vaccinated people.

Of the 174 people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 but are not in the ICU, Elliott said 14 are fully vaccinated and 160 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. The health minister added that due to a technical glitch, data on the vaccination status of people in Ontario ICUs was unavailable.

Ottawa Public Health does not provide the vaccination status of people who test positive for COVID-19 locally.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 127 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 134 on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 26 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,310.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are three people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from four on Tuesday.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 70s, and one is in their 80s.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Seven new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.