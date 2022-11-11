Ottawa Public Health reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 13 new COVID-19 deaths, but the health unit says eight of the deaths reported Friday happened earlier and are the result of a data review.

This week, the health unit called for people to begin wearing masks in indoor public settings again amid the increasing spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, RSV and the flu.

The wastewater seven-day rolling signal is still lower than it was earlier this month after increasing briefly at the end of October.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 320 new lab-confirmed cases in the last seven days. There are 28 Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19. Two people are in the ICU because of an active infection.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 83 patients (numbers from last Friday)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 20 patients (down from 27 last Friday)

Montfort Hospital: 20 patients (up from 13 last Friday)

CHEO: Four patients (down from seven last Friday)

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 3-9): 30.7

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 15.9 per cent

Known active cases: 583

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Nov. 7.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 923,026

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 890,427

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 605.549

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 273,923

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 65 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 30 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 16 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 33 in hospital, 6 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 13 in hospital, 3 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 84 in hospital, 1 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

11 in hospitals

7 in long-term care homes

21 in retirement homes

3 in group homes

1 in correctional facility

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.