Ottawa Public Health reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 13 new COVID-19 deaths, but the health unit says eight of the deaths reported Friday happened earlier and are the result of a data review.
This week, the health unit called for people to begin wearing masks in indoor public settings again amid the increasing spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, RSV and the flu.
The wastewater seven-day rolling signal is still lower than it was earlier this month after increasing briefly at the end of October.
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 320 new lab-confirmed cases in the last seven days. There are 28 Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19. Two people are in the ICU because of an active infection.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
- The Ottawa Hospital: 83 patients (numbers from last Friday)
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 20 patients (down from 27 last Friday)
- Montfort Hospital: 20 patients (up from 13 last Friday)
- CHEO: Four patients (down from seven last Friday)
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 3-9): 30.7
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 15.9 per cent
- Known active cases: 583
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated Nov. 7.
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 923,026
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 890,427
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 605.549
- Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 273,923
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 65 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 30 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 16 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 33 in hospital, 6 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 13 in hospital, 3 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 84 in hospital, 1 in ICU
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations
- 11 in hospitals
- 7 in long-term care homes
- 21 in retirement homes
- 3 in group homes
- 1 in correctional facility
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.
